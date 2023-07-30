Percy Tau's treble dream alive - Bafana Bafana star shines for Al Ahly as Red Devils advance in Egyptian Cup

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau scored the opening goal for Al Ahly as the Red Devils progressed in the Egyptian Cup.

Percy Tau scores again for Al Ahly

He helped the side reach the Egypt Cup quarters

Fagrie Lakay's Pyramids already in the semi-finals

WHAT HAPPENED: Percy Tau's first-half goal was enough to help the Egyptian giants advance to the quarter-finals of the Egyptian Cup as they defeated El Daklyeh 2-0 on Sunday evening. Mohamed Afsha Magdy netted in the second stanza to make sure that the Red Devils advance to the last eight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau's side has already bagged the Egyptian Premier League and the Caf Champions League and they are now gunning for a treble.

'Lion of Judah', meanwhile, will be looking for his seventh gold medal since dumping English side Brighton & Hove Albion to join the most successful club on the continent.

Al Ahly will face Al Masry in the Egyptian Cup quarter-finals on August 3.

WHAT'S NEXT: Meanwhile, Tau's Bafana teammate Fagrie Lakay scored a penalty in Pyramids' 3-0 win over the National Bank of Egypt as they have advanced to the semi-finals.