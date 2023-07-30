Percy Tau's treble dream alive - Bafana Bafana star shines for Al Ahly as Red Devils advance in Egyptian Cup

- Percy Tau scores again for Al Ahly
- He helped the side reach the Egypt Cup quarters
- Fagrie Lakay's Pyramids already in the semi-finals
WHAT HAPPENED: Percy Tau's first-half goal was enough to help the Egyptian giants advance to the quarter-finals of the Egyptian Cup as they defeated El Daklyeh 2-0 on Sunday evening. Mohamed Afsha Magdy netted in the second stanza to make sure that the Red Devils advance to the last eight.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau's side has already bagged the Egyptian Premier League and the Caf Champions League and they are now gunning for a treble.
'Lion of Judah', meanwhile, will be looking for his seventh gold medal since dumping English side Brighton & Hove Albion to join the most successful club on the continent.
Al Ahly will face Al Masry in the Egyptian Cup quarter-finals on August 3.
WHAT'S NEXT: Meanwhile, Tau's Bafana teammate Fagrie Lakay scored a penalty in Pyramids' 3-0 win over the National Bank of Egypt as they have advanced to the semi-finals.