Percy Tau's Treble Dream Alive: Al Ahly advance to the semi-finals of the Egyptian Cup

Michaelson Gumede
Percy Tau, Al Ahly, 2023Getty
Percy Tau played the full 90 minutes and extra time as Al Ahly advanced to the semi-finals of the Egyptian Cup.

  • Tau and Al Ahly advance to cup semi-final
  • Fagrie Lakay's Pyramids is also in the mix
  • Tau looks forward to Caf Super Cup next month

WHAT HAPPENED: Percy Tau and his Al Ahly side advanced to the semi-finals of the Egyptian Cup on Thursday night after they beat Al Masry 2-1.

The tie was level at one-all in regulation time after Marwan Hamdi opened the scoring for the visitors before Ali Maaloul leveled matters in the referee's optional time. Ahmed Kendouci scored the winner for the Red Devils in the 108th minute of extra time.

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau's side will now face Enppi who won their semi-final Nogoom FC beating them 3-1. Meanwhile, Fagrie Lakay and his Pyramids side are set to take on an impressive Zamalek side in the last four.

Zamalek demolished Arab Contractors in their quarter-final tie. If Ahly advance to the final and Pyramids overcome Zamalek - Witbank-born Tau and Lakay will square off in the final.

Having already won the Egyptian Premier League and Caf Champions League, Al Ahly are looking to end the 2022/23 season with an Egyptian Cup triumph - sealing a treble in the process.

WHAT'S NEXT: Tau and the Red Devils are also looking forward to the 2023 Caf Super Cup scheduled to take place on 1 September against Algeria's USM Alger.

