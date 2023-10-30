Percy Tau's AFL dream over? - Bafana Bafana legend adamant Al Ahly are scared of Mamelodi Sundowns

Bafana Bafana legend Benedict Vilakazi believes Al Ahly are scared of Mamelodi Sundowns after the 5-2 defeat early in the year.

Al Ahly lost first leg vs Downs

The Egyptians have to change the situation to advance

Vilakazi thinks otherwise

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns claimed a huge win over Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League group stage last season.

The two teams were scheduled to meet again in the African Football League whereby Masandawana managed to get a win by a solitary goal in the first leg game. Percy Tau, who has been in good form this season for the club, was kept quiet the entire game.

The Red Devils played a defensive game and employed a counter-attack tactic that did not work as expected.

Vilakazi now points out the Egyptian giants were afraid after the initial heavy defeat and went on to hint the Brazilians are better placed to reach the final.

WHAT HE SAID: "Al Ahly are scared of Mamelodi Sundowns. The way they defended in the first leg shows that they are afraid of Sundowns," Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

"The last time Sundowns played Al Ahly, Sundowns scored five goals, that’s why the Egyptian giants were afraid.

"Sundowns are good value for their 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final. I feel as though they could have scored a second goal just to make sure before they travel to Cairo. Thapelo Maseko scored a brilliant goal. The young man has picked up his form," the former Sundowns star added.

"Sometimes a team accepts that they are happy to only lose by a single goal. That’s exactly what happened with Al Ahly. As long as they don't concede more, they are happy. Percy Tau was completely isolated upfront with no support and that tells you everything about their game plan.

"The tie is still on. The game is not over yet. Sundowns need to travel and make sure they get an away goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana play the second leg game of the AFL in Cairo on Wednesday hoping to get a positive outcome.

In the previous three meetings between the teams in Egypt, Sundowns have managed a win, a draw, and a loss.

It explains why coach Rhulani Mokwena is confident of scoring in the second meeting against the Egyptian champions.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena is desperate to get a positive outcome in the continental assignments after falling short in the Caf Champions League last season.

Despite their good start in the Premier Soccer League, Masandawana have failed in domestic Cups.

Mokwena definitely hopes his team completes the job in Cairo to stand a chance of winning $4 million.