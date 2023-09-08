Injury-prone Percy Tau has explained a new strategy employed by his club Al Al Ahly to help him stay injury-free.

Tau has been blighted by injuries in recent seasons

But Al Ahly have come up with a strategy to help him stay fit

This comes as Afcon beckons

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old has frustratingly battled fitness issues in recent issues and that has seen him missing Bafana Bafana matches.

With the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and 2023 Afcon finals approaching there are fears Tau could be affected by injuries again.

But he has revealed why he has managed to stay fit of late.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “What is happening at Al Ahly is that I don’t play 90 minutes anymore. I don’t know if you guys have noticed that,” he said as per Times Live.

“This is because [in the past] I always got injured between the 75th minute and to 90th minute. [Now] I play less minutes but I also do a lot of work in the gym. I try to strengthen my legs and upper body and that has been the secret so far.

“This happened after the conversation I had with the coaches because the overload was just too much and the travelling also played a huge role. When I first came to the national team, we were still doing pre-season at Al Ahly and I got injured.

“The second injury happened late in a match. It is not nice to be replaced but I had to do it so I can have a chance of playing for the whole season.

“I don’t know if it will change this season, but last season the talk we had was for me to play less minutes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana coach Hugo Broos has even expressed concern over Tau's proneness to injuries.

Tau is a key Bafana player and the Belgian tactician would need the former Club Brugge star's experience to help them in Ivory Coast during the 2023 Afcon finals.

The man nicknamed Lion of Judah would be hoping to stay fit so that he features in his second Afcon tournament.

He will try to be injury-free amid a hectic season which has the demanding African Football League added to Al Ahly's schedule.

WHAT NEXT? It is to be seen how many minutes Broos will play Tau in Saturday's international friendly match against Namibia as well as against DR Congo on Tuesday.