Percy Tau praised by Vandenbroeck as Belgian coach explains what sets Al Ahly apart from Mamelodi Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca coach Sven Vandenbroeck has identified what he thinks went wrong for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns were eliminated from the Caf CL by Wydad

It was another season of failure for Downs in Africa

Vandenbroeck explains what went wrong for Msandawana

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians were eliminated from the Champions League by Wydad at the semi-final stage. They went unbeaten in the continental competition but bowed out through the away goals rule after drawing 0-0 away in Casablanca and 2-2 at home.

Vandenbroeck mentions Percy Tau as one of the standout players for eventual winners Al Ahly and points out at where he thinks Sundowns fell short.

WHAT VANDENBROECK SAID: “Al Ahly can win the CAF Champions League every year, and perhaps they are the best team in Africa for long decades,” said Vandenbroeck as per Kingfut.

“They have a large budget, excellent players, and constantly renew the team. Winning the title for the 11th time proves that Al Ahly is capable of achieving the CAF Champions League every year.

“If you compare Al Ahly’s strength with other teams, you will find that Sundowns has a strong team, and they are the two strongest teams. However, Al Ahly surpasses them in maturity, mentality and experience, while Sundowns excels in playing the modern style, trying to outnumber the opponent all over the field and control the game.

“As for us Wydad, we are happy to reach the Champions League final for the second consecutive time.

“We were not happy with the loss, but we know that winning the title every year is difficult. Look at Manchester City, who won the Uefa Champions League after many attempts.

“Among the best players of Al Ahly in the first leg was Marwan Attia, who made the game easy for the rest of the players, as well as Hussein El-Shahat and Percy Tau.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilians have just entrusted Rhulani Mokwena to lead the club for the next four years. That means more responsibilities for Mokwena to deliver the continental title to Chloorkop.

This winter will see more scrutiny on the signings the Masandawana coach will make as he attempts to build a stronger squad for next season's Champions League campaign.

After scoring five Champions League goals and making five assists in the competition, Tau has received rave reviews even from his former coach Pitso Mosimane.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? After last week's duty with Bafana, Tau is back at Al Ahly and is expected to start in Sunday's Egyptian Cup at home against Suez.