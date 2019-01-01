Percy Tau, our Lion of Judah is back - Club Brugge Twitter

A simple social media post can go a long way to earn you land and admirers in South Africa

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will be fighting to prove his fitness in time to face PSG in the next week.

Before that, the Belgian top-flight club visits in league action on the weekend. fans were relieved their African star returned to without aggravating his injury for against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday.

The injured Tau didn't play in Bafana's 2-1 victory against Mali. On returning to Belgium, Brugge's official Twitter account celebrated. The return of Tau to the club and the Twitter post received an overwhelming response on social media.

Take a look at the Tweets below, one of which even got a response from broadcaster Robert Marawa when fans felt the Club Brugge admin was a South African undercover, most likely to be Marawa himself.

Wonke umuntu umjojo mus? pic.twitter.com/DH0ydypNIK — Ngwana Wa Mmuwi (@robzinterris) October 15, 2019

You know what's up Admin pic.twitter.com/HCGbtCYjiE — Music Is King👑 (@SiphoNtobela5) October 15, 2019

True hey 😃😃😃 I agree with you.. — Bless Mbanjwa (@nhlakar) October 15, 2019

We need Club Brugge Jersey in the SA market Admin. — Lungisa gobinamba (@Lungisagobinam1) October 15, 2019

Thats good...Nw tell that coach we want him too go straight too the line up or kuzonuka umsunu lah😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aMbuzw6Fo8 — Muzzness🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) October 15, 2019

Next Tuesday vs PSG — Sipo (@Johnnie10874278) October 15, 2019

Admin can you please provide with popular Belgian names, I want to rename my self🙏🏿 — kaizer Chiefs No.1 (@Titi_theo) October 15, 2019

the day you want to relocate — Lepogo (@Lepogo15) October 15, 2019

We are ready for PSG 💪💪 — Chilled vibes (@SimplyFoxen) October 15, 2019