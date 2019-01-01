African All Stars

Percy Tau, our Lion of Judah is back - Club Brugge Twitter

Comments()
Getty Images
A simple social media post can go a long way to earn you land and admirers in South Africa

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will be fighting to prove his fitness in time to face PSG in the Champions League next week.

Before that, the Belgian top-flight club visits Anderlecht in league action on the weekend. Club Brugge fans were relieved their African star returned to Belgium without aggravating his injury for South Africa against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday.

The injured Tau didn't play in Bafana's 2-1 victory against Mali. On returning to Belgium, Brugge's official Twitter account celebrated. The return of Tau to the club and the Twitter post received an overwhelming response on social media.

Editors' Picks

Take a look at the Tweets below, one of which even got a response from broadcaster Robert Marawa when fans felt the Club Brugge admin was a South African undercover, most likely to be Marawa himself.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close