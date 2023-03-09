Percy Tau: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena wary of ‘completely different’ Al Ahly forward

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena fears his team might find it difficult to contain Percy Tau due to his changed roles for Al Ahly.

Mokwena lauded Tau for changing his game

Sundowns coach feels the forward is tough to mark

Tau has been a regular for Al Ahly this campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena lauded former Sundowns forward Tau for completely changing his game under Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller, which makes his tough to mark.

Tau has transformed from a target man who would operate in a false nine position into a forward that easily switches positions from the wings to centre-forwad while also dropping into the No10 during matches.

That makes it difficult for defenders to track the runs of the Sundowns academy product as witnessed in in Cairo, when he easily beat his markers to get behind the backline, during the two teams’ 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Caf Champions League.

Tau is a player Mokwena knows very well from their time at Sundowns and he feels his changed game is a strength that will come into play when his side host Al Ahly in the return leg match on Saturday.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Percy is playing completely different [this season], the last three games were also completely different compared to where he played against us,” Mokwena told iDiski Times.

“Against us in Cairo, he played three different positions in 90 minutes but very good player. One of our best exports and I don’t speak too much about him because he’s not a Mamelodi Sundowns player.

“I need to have a lot of respect by what I say, and how I speak about players that aren’t my players and second, because maybe, I’m a bit bias of course in my opinion about Percy, so I try not to say too much.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has overcome injury setbacks to turn into a regular for Al Ahly this season, scoring three goals in 16 games in all competitions, and will likely be unleashed from the start against his former team this weekend.

The Lion of Judah joined the Egyptian giants in August 2021 after an unsuccessful stint with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, who loaned him out to Belgian sides Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht, before cutting their losses.

The 2017-18 PSL Player of the Year played under former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for one season before the tactician left Al Ahly in June 2022, fueling speculation that the forward would soon follow him out, but he stayed put and has now become a regular under Koller.

WHAT’S NEXT? Tau will be hoping to hand Sundowns their first defeat since September when the two teams clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, given Al Ahly are still winless in Group B after one defeat and a draw.