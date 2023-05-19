'Percy Tau a distinguished player' - Koller lauds Bafana star as Al Ahly prepare to finish job against Esperance

Coach Marcel Koller is positive Percy Tau will continue impressing as Al Ahly aim at making it to the Caf Champions League final.

Tau initially struggled with injuries at Al Ahly

He has been influential this season

Koller sheds light on Ba

WHAT HAPPENED: Tau has been influential for Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League, and a week ago, he scored a brace in the first leg against Esperance in the semi-final to help his team to a huge 3-0 win.

Initially, Tau had been on the receiving end of criticism by a section of Red Devil fans and the media owing to his inconsistencies brought about by injuries.

However, the Bafana attacker has proved his critics wrong with assured performances in recent assignments.

Koller is delighted with Tau, and explained how his teammates have contributed to his positive impact.

WHAT HE SAID: "Percy Tau is a distinguished player but he suffered an injury before he ran the correct program," Koller told the media.

"But now, we got him back at the right time in his best condition, and everyone helps him to show his best abilities.

"All of this is done by the coaching staff, and the players also around him in their best form allow him to shine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahly, who have won the Caf Champions League trophy 10 times, are on the verge of making it to their sixth final in the last seven seasons.

In the ongoing campaign, Tau has scored four goals and assisted as many and he will be expected to play a vital role in helping the Red Devils eliminate the Tunisians from the annual competition.

WHAT NEXT: Tau is expected to start on Friday as the Egyptian outfit host Esperance.