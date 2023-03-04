Percy Tau influential as Ahly breeze past Coton Sport in Sundowns warm-up

Al-Ahly and Percy Tau served a statement of their title credentials by thumping Coton Sport on Saturday.

Ahly won 3-0 at home

Tau started the match before being subbed

Ahly face Mamelodi Sundowns in their next group game

WHAT HAPPENED? Percy Tau’s Al-Ahly were in rampant form on Saturday as they thumped Cameroon giants Coton Sport 3-0 at home in their third Caf Champions League group game.

Mohamed Sherif set the tone in the first minute by opening the scoring, before Ahmed Kendouci doubled the hosts’ lead before half-time.

Rafaat Bayoumi added a third for Ahly in the second minute of stoppage time as the Red Devils signed off with a 3-0 triumph as they gear up for their next match—against Sundowns.

ALL EYES ON: Tau was withdrawn at half time in Ahly’s last game, but played a much more prominent role here. He featured for 79 minutes, and even tested the opposition goalkeeper with an effort on target.

Operating through the middle, as well as adopting dangerous positions out wide, Tau was influential for Ahly and enjoyed one of his better recent outings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory moves Ahly up to four points after three games in their group-stage campaign. They’re three behind group leaders Sundowns, who have won two and drawn one of their opening three matches.

Sudan heavyweights Al Hilal are in second place on six points, having won twice, while strugglers Coton are rock bottom of the group, having failed to take a single point at the half-way stage of the campaign.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR AHLY? Having drawn 2-2 with Sundowns on February 25, in the blockbuster bout between the two group favourites, Ahly and the Brazilians meet again in Pretoria on March 11.

It’s an opportunity for Sundowns to wrap up progression to the latter stages with two games to go, while Ahly will be desperate to avoid losing further group in the race to reach the knockouts.