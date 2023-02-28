Percy Tau hauled off at half-time as Ahly drop yet more points

Al Ahly and Percy Tau again dropped points on Tuesday as they were held in Egyptian Premier League action.

Ahly took a 70 th -minute lead against El Dakhleya

The visitors responded in the 90 th minute

Tau was hauled off at half time

WHAT HAPPENED: Percy Tau played for 46 minutes as Al Ahly laboured to a 1-1 draw against El Dakhleya in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday.

The wideman started the match, but after a goalless first half in which the Cairo giants struggled to find their rhythm, he was hauled off at half-time.

Ahly introduced striker Mohamed Sherif in the place of the South Africa international, who again appeared far from his best.

WHAT’S MORE: Kahraba opened the scoring for Ahly in the 70th minute, and the hosts appeared to be on their way to all three points…particularly when Ahmed Adel Abdel Rasoul was sent off for the visitors ten minutes later.

That incident led to a penalty being awarded to the Red Devils, only for VAR to step in and overturn it, denying Ahly the chance to double their lead from the spot.

The intervention proved costly, with the visitors equalling in the last minute through Abdul Rasheed Ahmed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau’s early substitution will again fuel suggestions that the attacker is neither being fulfilled nor being used effectively at Ahly, as he continues to struggle to establish himself as a key player in the team.

Since Pitso Mosimane’s departure, his replacement, Marcel Koller, appears yet to settle on how to get the best out of Tau, who was previously on the books of Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tau has scored twice in eight league outings for Ahly so far this season, and is yet to score in his two Caf Champions League outings to date.

He played the full match on Saturday as Ahly again dropped points at home against Mamelodi Sundowns in continental competition, with the visitors nicking two points in the 80th minute through Thapelo Morena.

WHAT’S NEXT? Despite dropping two points, Ahly remain in pole position in the top flight, as they sit in first position in the league at their halfway stage of the campaign.

The Red Devils have taken 41 points after 17 matches, putting them three clear of second-placed Pyramids having played two games more.

For Tau, however, his wait for a domestic goal now stretches back to December 12, when he scored in Ahly’s 3-0 victory over Al Ittihad.

The 28-year-old has reportedly attracted the interest of his former club, Sundowns, who are considering a move to bring him back to South Africa in 2023.