Percy Tau has ability to play in the Premier League - former Liverpool keeper Mignolet

The Sint-Truiden-born shot-stopper has lauded the South African as a quick attacker with a dangerous left foot

Former FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet believes Percy Tau is good enough to play in the English Premier League (EPL).

The international has had a promising start to his spell with Belgian giants where he is on loan from English side and Hove Albion.

Tau has been unable to secure a United of Kingdom work-permit so Brighton loaned him out and he has since impressed his Brugge teammate Mignolet.

The international, who made 245 appearances in the Premier League, feels Tau has the ability to play in one of the biggest leagues in the world.

"He's a very quick player," Mignolet was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

"With the speed he's got and the actions he can create and his dangerous left foot.

"He's got all the ability to play in the Premier League in the future – definitely," he concluded.

Mignolet and Tau both joined the former Belgian champions at the beginning of the current season and they have established themselves as important players for Philippe Clement's side.

Tau has found the back of the net three times and recorded four assists in 10 matches across all competitions this season, while Mignolet is Brugge's first-choice keeper.

Brugge are set to take on Spanish football heavyweights in the Group A match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday night.

Tau will be hoping to make his group stage debut against 13-time Champions League winners Real.