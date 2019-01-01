Percy Tau: 'From Checkers to Manchester United's Old Trafford'

This has been one of the most exciting draws in memory for South African football fans

Most football followers pay attention to the draw, but the loudest roar in came from the draw.

This was when Percy Tau's was drawn against in the Last 32 of Uefa's secondary competition.

Bafana Bafana fans were disappointed when Tau crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage. Though, it was expected when one considers they had to beat one of PSG or to progress, a tall order indeed.

They finished third in their group, earned a spot in the Europa League and have been rewarded with another massive European night.

South Africans went into meltdown on Twitter, as they can't wait for this fixture on February 20. will finally see their man, Tau, in the flesh in and locals are predicting Brugge are going to cause an upset.

So, what about those South Africans supporting United?

We take a look at the reaction to the draw. One football lover revealed how he was too scared to ask Tau for an autograph back in the day when he'd see him at Checkers regularly.

The Tau fan is amazed that here's a local star who's gone all the way from Checkers to Old Trafford. Let's forget about for a second.

Percy Tau is going to Old Trafford🔥🔥 The boy is living his best life. pic.twitter.com/xGWsKG4DCr — Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) December 16, 2019

🚨BREAKING!🚨



Percy Tau's Club Brugge will take on Machester United in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League!



From the MDC to Old Trafford? Love top see it!🇿🇦🇿🇦 #EULdraw pic.twitter.com/ROO5r02qDa — Siya Ndlela (@sia_ndlela) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau heading to Theatre Of Dreams



Brighton Fans will finally get to see their star play in English soil for the 1st time — Mohau (@MWTlali) December 16, 2019

The Brighton-Percy Tau story is really inspiring, not only in South Africa but also around the globe, this can be anyone's dream, you get loaned out (on understandable circumstances) only for you to go play against Madrid, PSG and Man Utd. This was already written



Awesome stuff. — KeKe (@kekemashile) December 16, 2019

I'm excited for Percy Tau that he will be playing at Old Trafford, lentwana is destined for great things hope he keeps his head high and never lose focus. — Sothondose ka Siwela (@BabuBhungane) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau to visit the Theatre of Dreams and knock Man Utd out of the Europa League😉😂 pic.twitter.com/zGn53riVvK — Tasneem (@taz_rnf) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau's Club Brugge will play against Manchester United in the group 32. #UELdraw



Rashford right now...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pwHgm2WnnP — Amarachukwu Okafor 33° (@maokafor) December 16, 2019

At least Percy Tau will get to play at old Trafford. Brugge should just focus on winning the league pic.twitter.com/KwcFK8Oos3 — Koketso3x (@Koketso3x1) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau scoring at Old Trafford...



Make it happen! 😭 — Master Gee 👑 (@Gomolemo_17) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau going to Old Trafford ❤💯👌 For the first time I'm not gonna side with my fave @akaworldwide 😁😁 it's a rivalry for us 💯😁 it's bigger than football 😂 come at this tweet after 2 months 🙈🙈🏃🏃🏃🏃

20th February 2020 💪 pic.twitter.com/wwHHhJT1HH — SupaMega's Litigator 💼 (@HectorMakhata) December 16, 2019

Percy tau this season



Real Madrid

PSG

Manchester United

That’s

cortouis

Navas

De gea.

Hazard

Mbappe

Pogba



This the dude I use to see in checkers all the time and I was too chicken to bother him for a picture 😭 — NatheerNM7🐺 (@natheer_nm7) December 16, 2019

A lot of South African MUFC fans are gonna be torn between being a MUFC fan and wanting Percy Tau to flourish against such a big club either way I’m excited about this one 😁 https://t.co/TgOw0E5eG0 — No.18 (@NaqibahW) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau is gonna send those ones home #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/sIV4nHP0cy — Mokoena🔥 (@mobu_ras) December 16, 2019

Not bad,... Wait Isn't this the team that Percy Tau plays for? 🤔 https://t.co/wTKE0pVV6w — Jenny Lacruzer🤗 (@LacruzerJ) December 16, 2019

"Percy Tau has the ball, shimmies left shimmies right and goes past Lindelof and shoots!!ITS A GOAL, WHAT A WAY TO COMPLETE A HATRICK. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN PERCY TAU.. you can see the disgust in David De Gea's face.. He must be wondering if he should have joined Real Madrid " https://t.co/xpPYeod742 — Le Sessegnon (@thabomariri) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau is my dude but he ain't getting shit out of Old Trafford — PARKER (@parker_x_x) December 16, 2019

Can we dream big Africa, Percy Tau should be playing at big clubs in the English premier league or or . It's only when we dream big as African then the world will respect us. Tau is a star, he can play at or Man United not against them from low division. — surprise 01 (@01_surprise) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau in ONE season had played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Le Parc des Princes & now will be playing at Old Trafford... this is a big story! 🇿🇦 @percymuzitau22 — brian (@b_theeverything) December 16, 2019

Percy Tau with a goal and a beautiful assist for Club Brugge. They are currently leading 2-0.🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/kiVSKffeHL — SA Football Players Abroad 🇿🇦 (@SaFootbalAbroad) December 15, 2019