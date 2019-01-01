African All Stars

Percy Tau: 'From Checkers to Manchester United's Old Trafford'

Comments()
Backpagepix
This has been one of the most exciting draws in memory for South African football fans

Most football followers pay attention to the Champions League draw, but the loudest roar in South Africa came from the Europa League draw.

This was when Percy Tau's Club Brugge was drawn against Manchester United in the Last 32 of Uefa's secondary competition.

Bafana Bafana fans were disappointed when Tau crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage. Though, it was expected when one considers they had to beat one of PSG or Real Madrid to progress, a tall order indeed.

Editors' Picks

They finished third in their group, earned a spot in the Europa League and have been rewarded with another massive European night.

South Africans went into meltdown on Twitter, as they can't wait for this fixture on February 20. Brighton will finally see their man, Tau, in the flesh in England and locals are predicting Brugge are going to cause an upset.

So, what about those South Africans supporting United?

We take a look at the reaction to the draw. One football lover revealed how he was too scared to ask Tau for an autograph back in the day when he'd see him at Checkers regularly.

The Tau fan is amazed that here's a local star who's gone all the way from Checkers to Old Trafford. Let's forget about Mamelodi Sundowns for a second.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close