Percy Tau lauds Bafana Bafana’s performance against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco - ‘We can play at the highest level’

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau has noted some improvements in Hugo Broos' side following some uninspiring performances previously.

Bafana beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday

Tau was instrumental in the victory

He comments on the team's win

WHAT HAPPENED? Since Broos took over in May 2021, Bafana have been criticised for struggling against more established opponents.

Losing to Ghana in a crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier, drawing with Guinea, the 5-0 thumping by France and the 2-1 defeat away in Morocco were results that portrayed Bafana as a team not ready for the big stage.

But they edged the Atlas Lions 2-1 at FNB Stadium in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match on Saturday. Beating the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists has left Tau believing they can indeed compete against top sides.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I feel we are growing as a team, this is good progress," said Tau on SuperSport TV.

"We can also show people that we are able to play at the highest level. We can build on this performance. We still have more in ourselves and we will improve on that.

"We are happy we played here and we have the numbers of the fans. We are so grateful they came out and gave a good atmosphere. We enjoyed it and I'm proud that we are here and won.

"I'm happy to be fully fit and I can only build on my performances. I'm still going to grow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a memorable week for Tau with both club and country. The victory over Morocco came six days after he won the Caf Champions League title with Al Ahly.

The Bafana attacker has been injury-free and enjoying some best form. Last week, South Africa coach Broos said a fit Tau could be devastating to opponents.

This is the Tau needed by Broos going to the Afcon finals in January 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? The Bafana star's season is not yet over, and he will return to his club Al Ahly to complete the Egyptian Premier League campaign.