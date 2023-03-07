Percy Tau: Bafana returnee subbed as Ahly squeeze to victory; Sundowns up next

Percy Tau marked his return to the Bafana Bafana fold by playing his part in Al Ahly’s latest league victory.

Ahly defeated Al Mokawloon 2-1

Tau started for the Red Devils

The Bafana returnee featured for 87 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau celebrated his return to the Bafana Bafana squad announced by Hugo Broos on Tuesday by playing for almost all of the match as Ahly registered another domestic triumph.

The Red Devils opened the scoring through Tunisia full-back Ali Maaloul from the penalty spot in the third minute, before doubling their lead via Farouck Kabore’s own goal 19 minutes later.

John Okoli pulled one back for Mokawloon—otherwise known as Aab Contractors—in the 43rd minute, setting up a nervy second half.

However, the visitors weren’t able to double their lead and Ahly held on for all three points.

Tau departed in the 87th minute, with Ahly bringing on Rami Rabia in his stead.

ALL EYES ON: The Egyptian giants, as they extended their undefeated streak in the Egyptian Premier League to 19 matches.

Ahly haven’t lost a match in the Egyptian top flight since August, when they were dispatched 1-0 at El Geish, but have demonstrated relentless form in the intervening months.

The Red Devils will be hoping to extend that run when they face El Geish—and have an opportunity for revenge—on March 14.

BIGGER PICTURE: Victory takes Ahly up to 44 points after 18 matches, taking them five clear of second-placed Pyramids having played two fewer matches.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR AHLY? This was Ahly’s final meeting before their blockbuster Caf Champions League showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns on March 11.

It’s an opportunity for Tau to face his former club, where he enjoyed immense success earlier in his success, while this Ahly generation will be keen to achieve something that these continental giants have never previously done—win away in South Africa.