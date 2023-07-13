Percy Tau: Bafana Bafana star inspires Al Ahly to Cairo Derby victory against Zamalek

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau put up an influential display as Al Ahly recorded an emphatic victory over old foes Zamalek on Thursday.

Tau is enjoying a successful season with Al Ahly

They have already won the Egyptian Premier League

Tau shined again against Zamalek on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Al Ahly beat the White Knights 4-1 at Cairo International Stadium in a match they were playing for prestige having already claimed the 2022/23 Egyptian Premier League title earlier in the week.

Tau provided an assist for Ali Maaloul to score the Red Devil’s third goal on the stroke of halftime. It was the South African’s eighth assist of the season across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An injury-free Tau has proved to be devastating to opponents. This is what Bafana coach Hugo Broos emphasised that he would like to see the attacker fully fit to deliver for both club and country.

If Tau stays on top of his game, that would be good news for South Africa going to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January. He is currently high in confidence after helping Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League title this season as well as being part of the Bafana side that stunned Morocco in June’s Afcon qualifier at home.

Winning the Egyptian Premier League caps a memorable season of accolades for Tau who was also at the Fifa Club World Cup with Al Ahly in March.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? The Cairo giants now prepare to face Al Mokawloon away on Sunday and Tau will be hoping for another good outing.