Percy Tau: Bafana Bafana forward delights Broos with goal & two assists as Al Ahly thrash Coton Sport

Percy Tau scored a goal and provided two assists as Al Ahly thrashed Coton Sport 4-0 in the Caf Champions League on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau was at the centre of Coton Sport’s demolition in Cameroon, scoring the fourth goal for the Egyptians, following a brilliant technique.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward picked the ball on the right wing, cut in on his stronger left foot, before firing into the bottom right corner to put the game beyond the home side after 54 minutes.

That was after Tau had set up hat-trick hero Mahmoud Kahraba to double Al Ahly’s advantage in the 29th minute when he squared the ball to the Egyptian forward in the box before he teed him up again for his and the team’s third, six minutes after halftime.

Tau was withdrawn in the 77th minute for Hussein El Shahat but he had already left his mark on the game as the Egyptian giants recorded their second win in the competition which sees them move to third in Group B on seven points from five matches, three behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game less.

It was the second straight goal for the South Africa international in the Champions League following his top strike against his former side as Al Ahly lost 5-2 in South Africa last Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau’s form will delight Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who included him in his final 24-man squad for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.

Al Ahly have endured a tough Champions League group stage, losing away to Al-Hilal and Sundowns, while drawing at home to the Brazilians with their two wins coming against Coton Sport.

With Sundowns favourites to finish top of the group, the Red Devils will hope that Rhulani Mokwena’s side can triumph in Sudan on Saturday before they host Al-Hilal in their final match on March 31.

WHAT’S NEXT? Tau will link up with the national team next week ahead of the qualifiers slated for March 24 and 28.