Percy Tau & co spark Bafana Bafana excitement but Foster issues big warning

Burnely forward Lyle Foster has sent a reminder his Bafana Bafana teammates' club form does not guarantee success for South Africa.

Bafana players are in camp ahead of Afcon qualifiers

There have been no injury worries this time around

The attacking players in the squad are enjoying good club form

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa are in camp preparing for back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia. They host the West Africans on Friday, before travelling to Monrovia for Tuesday’s Group K return fixture.

Most of the forwards who reported for coach Hugo Broos’ camp have hit good form at the right time with Percy Tau in terrific form for Al Ahly while Mihlali Mayambela was on target for his Cypriot side Aris Limassol on Monday.

Foster himself recently broke his Burnely goal drought and red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula could be key for Bafana.

That has generated some high expectations on Broos’ side but Foster has cautioned that excitement around Bafana attackers will mean nothing if results are not forthcoming.

WHAT FOSTER SAID: "We've got firepower upfront and I am very excited for our national team but the excitement means nothing if you don't produce on the day, if we don't get the results. Getting the results is the main thing,'' said Foster as per Sowetan Live.

"We've got the personnel... we've got the profile of the players but the main thing is the performance and that's what we are all looking to bring and hopefully we can push each other to be better on the field so that we bring good days back for Bafana."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana camps are usually characterised by injuries or debates about strikers struggling for form. But it is a different situation this time around with only central midfielder Njabulo Blom the only one ruled out due to sickness.

That gives coach Broos no excuse ahead of the Liberia matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? South Africa continue preparing for their crucial Afcon qualifier double-header against Liberia, the first of which takes place at the FNB Stadium on Friday.