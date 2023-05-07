Percy Tau fires warning shot ahead of possible Al Ahly-Mamelodi Sundowns meeting in Caf Champions League

Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly star Percy Tau has opened up on his ambitions this season which might see him hurting his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tau is enjoying an injury-free time at Al Ahly

He has just lifted the fourth trophy in Egypt

Former Sundowns star sends a warning to opponents

WHAT HAPPENED? Al Ahly are in the Caf Champions League semi-finals and they will meet Tunisian heavyweights Esperance. If they get past Esperance and reach the final, there is a possibility the Cairo giants could meet Sunsowns, given Masandawana beat Wydad Casablanca.

After Al Ahly lost to Wydad Casablanca in last season’s Champions League final, Tau says it is time they reclaim the title as African champions. They are currently enjoying a purple patch after winning the Egyptian Super Cup last week and are top of the table in the Egyptian Premier League.

WHAT TAU SAID: “I am not under pressure from the expectations of the fans, as I put greater pressure on myself and have high aspirations,” said Tau as per Kingfut.

“We were able to win the Super Cup and we want to win more. Things are going well so far, and we are in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League. We lost the final last season and do not want to repeat that.”

AND WHAT MORE? Tau has been injury free for a couple of weeks now and he commented on his season being disrupted by fitness issues.

“There are things we cannot control, and they are part of football," continued the South Africa international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The issue of injuries has disturbed Tau’s time at Al Ahly. It is something that has also got Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos worried.

Since February, Tau has been injury-free and has been enjoying regular game time at Al Ahly. But he is yet to rediscover his scoring touch, having last found the back of the net in the league in December 2022. His only goals in 2023 came in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Al Ahly are preparing to visit Esperance for Friday’s Champions League semi-final, first leg and Tau would be hoping to play an influential role in that match.