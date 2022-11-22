Percy Tau: Agent confirms offers for Al Ahly player as future is discussed

Mmatsatsi Sefalafala, the agent of Percy Tau, says the forward has received offers from elsewhere but says it is all up to the player to decide.

Tau's agent opens up about the player's future

Agent Sefalafala says Tau will remain at Al Ahly

But door not entirely closed for a move

WHAT HAPPENED? There have been inquiries about the player’s services from unnamed clubs. Despite the approaches, Sefalafala says Tau will remain at Al Ahly. The agent further states the Bafana Bafana star is happy in Cairo where he has been since August 2021. Sefalafala is, however, not entirely ruling out a move away from Al Ahly.

WHAT SEFALALA SAID: “Percy is very much contracted to Al Ahly,” Sefalafala told KickOff. “He will remain with the club. He is very happy, as you have seen on various social media platforms. He is very happy, and very content where he is.

“There will always be offers, as it depends on what he wants at the end of the day, and what he wants now is to remain focused. He is still very much contracted to Al Ahly, so that is the case for now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has been the subject of transfer talk since Pitso Mosimane left Al Ahly in June. It was Mosimane who signed his former Mamelodi Sundowns protege at the Cairo giants. But since the ex-Bafana Bafana coach left, there has been speculation that the attacker could also follow through the exit door. Even current South Africa coach Hugo Broos recently encouraged Tau to leave Egypt.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Unlike the Premier Soccer League, the Egyptian Premier League campaign was not paused during the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup. Tau is expected back in action this weekend when Al Ahly host Al Mokawloon in the quarter-finals of the Egypt Cup. He has returned to full fitness after being affected by injuries in recent months.