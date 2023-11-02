Percy Tau a mistake! Egypt legend Mido makes shocking claim about Bafana Bafana star after Al Ahly's African Football League exit

Egyptian football legend Ahmed Hossam Hussein ‘Mido’ has taken aim at Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller for his decision regarding Percy Tau.

Downs eliminated Al Ahly from the AFL

Tau played every minute of two-legged semis

But Egypt legend objects his involvement

WHAT HAPPENED?: Tau played every minute of the two-legged African Football League semi-final tie against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians won 1-0 at home before forcing a 0-0 draw in Cairo to advance to the final on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline.

Mido does not approve of Tau prominently featuring as he exonerates Tunisian right-back Ali Maaloul for missing a penalty in Cairo on Wednesday.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Ali Maaloul cannot be a scapegoat," the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Al-Mehwar.

"The one who bears the result in the end is Marcel Koller, the team's coach, because of his changes today in the match.

"Koller made a mistake in today's match by starting with Percy Tau at the expense of Reda Slim, and left Aliou Dieng in [until] the 70th minute."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau's involvement in every minute of both legs marks how important he is to Al Ahly coach Koller.

It also highlights how he has regained full fitness after injuries blighted him in recent seasons, leading to him missing important matches for both club and country.

If he remains fit, he could play an instrumental role for Bafana Bafana at January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Following their exit from the African Football League, Al Ahly and Tau switched focus to their domestic commitments.

At the end of November, they get back to continental duties by participating in the Caf Champions League group stages.

Tau will be hoping to stay fit after those busy fixtures ahead of the Afcon finals.