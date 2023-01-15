Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says he knows how to get the best out of Kwame Peprah after the striker fell out of favour at Orlando Pirates.

Peprah was struggling for game time at Pirates this season

That led to him being sent to Maritzburg on loan

Maritzburg coach Davids says he knows how to use Peprah

WHAT HAPPENED? Peprah was loaned out to Maritzburg United by Pirates last week after he struggled for game time under Jose Riveiro. He managed just five Premier Soccer League appearances this term, leading to his loan transfer.

With Davids having previously worked with the 22-year-old forward, he says he knows how to make the Ghanaian thrive. Peprah scored nine goals across all competitions under Davids and his then-Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.

WHAT DAVIDS SAID: “Kwame Peprah is a striker that propelled Pirates leading the attacking line into the Confederation Cup final and he has a huge pedigree in relation to his season at Pirates,” said Davids as per iDiski Times.

“I know him well; I know his strengths and I know how to utilize him. I am sure he will make a huge impact along with our other strikers Samu and Amadou all three of them will complement each other well and give us a different strength in our attacking prowess.”

AND WHAT MORE? Peprah is already feeling at home after being reunited with Davids in KwaZulu-Natal. He feels he can reinvent himself at the Team of Choice.

“Looking at the head coach now, I know I have already worked with him, not only him but some of the players [Wayde Jooste who was at Pirates last season],” said Peprah.

“I’m going to adjust with the team easily. I know working with Fadlu, he’s going to give me a big opportunity to play and that will give me more confidence to play for this club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates coach Riveiro is yet to explain why he was not keen on relying on Peprah when his other strikers have been misfiring. The Buccaneers have been facing problems upfront despite having a large pool of forwards to select from.

His selection base includes Kermit Erasmus, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Evidence Makgopa, Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa, Ndumiso Mabena, Kabelo Dlamini and Terrence Dzvukamanja, who scored a spectacular header against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR PEPRAH? Peprah will be hoping to start his Maritzburg loan stint on a high when they host Royal AM in a KwaZulu-Natal derby on Sunday.