Peprah: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals talks to sign Orlando Pirates striker

Maritzburg United head coach Ernst Middendorp has divulged that the club was keen to sign Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah.

The experienced German tactician, who has coached Pirates' arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, revealed that they held talks with the Ghanaian centre-forward but the deal did not materialise in the end.

"For example, we had discussions with [Kwame] Peprah in Ghana, as I have good relationships with teams on that side, we had so many back-to-back discussions with his representative, but unfortunately we couldn't go forward," Middendorp said, as per Soccer Laduma.

Peprah has featured for Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup this season after joining the club from Ghanaian side King Faisal in July last year.

The Ghana under-23 international has netted seven goals in 32 matches for the Buccaneers this term.

Meanwhile, Middendorp also revealed why they lost some of their players at the beginning of the current season.

Article continues below

"We had players that we had discussions with towards the end of last season, we wanted to keep some players, but they had already made up their minds," he explained.

The coach talked about their plans for next season, especially regarding transfer talks with some players.

"Understandably so, it happens and even now we have started preparations for next season, discussing with certain players and we will see."