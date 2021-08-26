Peprah and Ndah: Orlando Pirates confirm signings of Ghana and Nigeria internationals

The duo has joined the Buccaneers on long-term deals as the club prepares for their 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup campaign

Orlando Pirates have announced the signings of Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah and Ghanaian marksman Kwame Peprah on three-year deals.

Ndah and Peprah have joined the Soweto giants from Akwa United and King Faisal respectively as the club reinforces its squad in the current transfer window.

Pirates released the following statement on their official website on Thursday afternoon.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of two players – Olisa Ndah, who joins from newly crowned Nigerian Premier League champions Akwa United and Kwame Peprah from King Faisal Football Club in Ghana," the club statement read.

Ndah was considered to be among the top central defenders based in Nigeria having been one of Akwa's key players as they clinched the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League title.

"Olisa Ndah is a 23-year-old defender who joins the Mighty Buccaneers having formed part of an Akwa United squad that lifted its maiden Nigerian Premier League title last season. The towering central defender was widely regarded as one of the finest players in the Nigerian Premier League last season," another statement read.

The dreadlocked player, who was part of the Super Eagles team which faced Mexico in an international match last month, will compete with the likes of Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Happy Jele, Sandile Mthethwa, and Thulani Hlatshwayo for a place in the Bucs starting line-up.

While Peprah was one of the most outstanding players in the Ghanaian Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign - scoring 12 goals in 29 games for King Faisal.

Article continues below

"Peprah on the hand, is a striker who joins having had a stellar individual season for the Babes, as the club is affectionately known. The Ghanaian produced a goal tally return of 12 goals and 10 assists in his 29 appearances for his club this past season," a statement concluded.

Only Diawisie Taylor of Karela United scored more goals than Peprah, who is a Ghana under-23 international having been invited for the friendlies against Japan and South Korea earlier this year.

When welcoming the duo to the club, Pirates' administrative manager Floyd Mbele, said: “We are proud to announce the signings of Olisa and Kwame. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United and King Faisal Football Club for the professional manner that they handled these transactions."