Peprah and Cross: Maritzburg United confirm signing of Orlando Pirates striker and ex-Kaizer Chiefs trialist

Maritzburg United have confirmed the arrival of Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah on a loan deal.

Peprah moves after reduced minutes at Bucs

Signs a loan move as Ali Meza and Bradley Cross ink permanent deals

Peprah reunites with Fadlu Davids

WHAT HAPPENED? After falling down the pecking order at Pirates, the Ghanaian has found a new home for the remainder of the season.

The Team of Choice confirmed that the forward will join them on a loan deal, while Meza and Cross have signed permanent deals.

Cross – whose contract with Newcastle United came to an end in July 2022 - has signed the deal with Maritzburg United after recent trials with Kaizer Chiefs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Peprah, who had been linked with Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Cape Town City previously – has found a new home to revitalize his career.

Peprah witnessed reduced playtime under Jose Riveiro amid stiff competition from Bievneu Eva Nga, Zakhele Lepasa, and Kermit Erasmus.

He only managed to start in one game under the Portuguese tactician this season.

The Ghanaian – who was Pirates’ top scorer last season with nine goals across all competitions as he enjoyed a good run of games under Mandla Ncikazi – rejoins his former coach Davids at Pietermaritzburg.

On the other hand, Cross – a former Black Aces and Bidvest Wits youth player - completes his move to Maritzburg after stints with Schalke 04 of Germany and Newcastle United U23 side.

Meanwhile, Meza returns to the Premier Soccer League side after featuring for Always Ready of Bolivia between January and June 2022.

Meza brings experience to Maritzburg, as he is a two-time league winner and a Telkom Knockout champion with Mamelodi Sundowns.

He also won the Nedbank Cup with the Tshwane giants.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPRAH, CROSS, AND MEZA? They will, especially Peprah, hope for more minutes in the PSL.

The Team of Choice have three more games in January. After facing Marumo Gallants and losing 1-0, they will tackle Royal AM, Golden Arrows, and Chippa United on January 15, 21, and 29, respectively.