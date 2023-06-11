'Pep is a legend' - Mosimane sings praises to Manchester City manager after Champions League triumph

Pitso Mosimane believes that Pep Guardiola is a legend after the Spanish manager masterminded a win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Guardiola won first European title with City

Defeated Inter Milan 1-0

Mosimane happy with Spaniard's achievement

WHAT HAPPENED: A Rodri goal in the second half was all Man City needed to be crowned as kings of Europe for the first time in their history.

Initially, the Citizens had reached the final, in 2021, but lost to Chelsea by a solitary goal, Guardiola was keen to amend his undoing and he successfully did so on Saturday in Istanbul, Turkey.

It is for the above reason that celebrated South African coach Mosimane has praised the Spaniard, and went on to explain why Inter Milan fell.

WHAT HE SAID: "Pep is a legend, he showed maturity and leadership after the goal," Mosimane tweeted.

"He deserves the break; waited many years for this trophy. Champion mentality. Man City are a smart team also. Inter Milan, a tactically well-organized team, deserved to be in the final, but unfortunately, they did not convert their chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City have now matched Manchester United's class of 1999 that won a treble as well.

Since joining the Citizens, Guardiola has now won one Champions League title, five Premier League trophies, two FA Cups, Four League Cups, and two Community Shields.

WHAT NEXT: Guardiola and his charges will now take a deserved break and strategize for next season.