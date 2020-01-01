People will soon talk differently about Kaizer Chiefs' Ntshangase - Mahlakgane

The experienced agent, who has also represented Teko Modise and Itumeleng Khune, believes in the forgotten creative midfielder

playmaker Siphelele Ntshangase has been backed by his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane.

The 26-year-old player has fallen out of favour under Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp and he is yet to make a single appearance this season.

Mahlakgane is confident Ntshangase will rise again and prove doubters wrong when football returns with the current campaign having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. I don’t even know if league football will be played in this country,” said Mahlakgane on Daily Sun.

The experienced agent also manages former Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala, winger Themba Zwane and duo of Thembinkosi Lorch and Happy Jele.

“I do man-management on my players. I make my players understand that football is not predictable,” he added.

“He [Ntshangase] has put the past behind him and started working very hard to get back into the team. People will soon talk to me about him differently."

The last time the former under-23 international played for Chiefs was in April last year.

Ntshangasse came on as a substitute in Amakhosi’s 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein in a match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The former FC attacking midfielder's contract with the Soweto giants is set to expire at the end of next month.

However, as Goal recently reported, Chiefs are considering keeping him beyond the expiry of his current deal.

The Naturena-based giants have a one-year renewal option on his contract - and this is being discussed behind closed doors by the club.