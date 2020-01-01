People thought Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns by fluke - Katsande

Amakhosi go into the crucial league title confrontation against the Brazilians without their top marksman, and Katsande discusses this factor too

midfielder Willard Katsande has admitted that the absence of striker Samir Nurkovic in Thursday’s clash against would be felt, but one of the team's forwards could step into the opportunity to cover up for the Serbian.

Chiefs will go into this Premier Soccer League ( ) top-of-the-table encounter at Orlando Stadium without Nurkovic who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Having scored 13 league goals so far this season, including two after the resumption of the campaign, as well as providing five assists in the campaign, Nurkovic has arguably been Chiefs’ best player.

The influential Serb is just a goal shy of the league’s top goal-scorers Frank Mhango of as well as ’s Peter Shalulile.

Katsande is aware of the impact Nurkovic’s absence could have on log leaders Chiefs’ challenge for a first league title since 2015.

“Obviously, we are going to miss our top striker, but at the same time it’s football, everybody has been preparing. If somebody gets the opportunity, I think he will take it and help the team,” Katsande told the media as per Sowetan Live.

Interestingly, Nurkovic struck a brace when Chiefs beat Sundowns in the reverse fixture away at Loftus Versfeld last October.

Besides leading the standings by three points, Chiefs appeared to be the strongest of the PSL’s big three this term after twice beating Orlando Pirates in league games.

“When we played them [Sundowns] in the first round, people thought it [beating them] was a fluke,” said Katsande.

“There can be talk, but we are a big team and we know how to win big games and we’re going to win it [against Sundowns]... we know how to prepare [for] big games. We also know that big games are very nice to play because you know you’re playing with the big guys…there’s pride at stake.”

Thursday evening could see Chiefs stretching their lead to six points if they win or the Brazilians levelling up at the summit.

On top of Nurkovic's unavailability, Chiefs could go into this match severely depleted if Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama fail to recover from injuries in time for the encounter.

After Lazarous Kambole scored his first-ever Chiefs goal during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch, the Zambian forward could be inspired to pick up from where he left.