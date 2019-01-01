People said I fixed the country by beating Kaizer Chiefs - Moseamedi

The Team of Choice hitman has expressed his readiness to face the likes of Mathoho and Cardoso on Sunday

With the possibility of facing off against defender Erick Mathoho, striker Judas Moseamedi has no fear but he wants to score goals.

The 25-year-old hitman will be expected to spearhead the Team of Choice's attack on Sunday afternoon in the Premier Soccer League ( ) at home.

Coach Eric Tinkler’s men will be looking to bag their second win of the season across all competitions over Amakhosi and Moseamedi has stated his hunger to find the back of the net once again.

“I am not scared of anyone. My job is to score goals for the club and that is why if I get a chance to play, that's what I will do,” Moseamedi told the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“I don’t care who will be assigned to mark me when we play against Chiefs. I know all defenders are planning to close down strikers but we also do the same thing.”

After netting twice at Mbombela Stadium in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals last month, Moseamedi continued to score against in the final but they lost 2-1 last weekend.

“Yes I know people said I have fixed the country when we beat Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup,” he continued.

“That has motivated me to have the desire to score more goals.”

With the KwaZulu-Natal outfit looking to finish their first-round assignments sitting in the top eight, Moseamedi will be key against the PSL log leaders.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are also motivated with their coach Ernst Middendorp having been voted as the Coach of the Month for November this week.

Chiefs occupy the top of the log table with 34 points and a win will maximize their chances of lifting their first PSL title since the 2014/15 season under ex-coach Stuart Baxter.