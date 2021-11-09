People expected Mamelodi Sundowns' Katlego at Kaizer Chiefs - Former Bafana Bafana star Mphela

Former Bafana Bafana international Katlego Mphela says he endured his worst ever game during his days with Kaizer Chiefs.

The man nicknamed Killer due to his finishing ability in front of goal was considered to be one of the best strikers in the country during his days with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Much was expected from Killer when he joined Chiefs from then perennial PSL title rivals, Sundowns midway through the 2013/14 season.

The former SuperSport United star was handed his first start for Chiefs against Platinum Stars by coach Stuart Baxter in March 2014.

Amakhosi succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the now-defunct Stars and Mphela has described the game as the worst game of his professional career.

“Yoh, I have had worse games, but I’ll say my first start at Kaizer Chiefs, I was in the starting 11, we played against Platinum Stars in Rustenburg,” Mphela told iDiski Times.

“I didn’t recognize myself there, like everything was not going my way, I was like a schoolboy just learning to play football. I think it was because of the pressure and the expectation then."

Mphela was substituted in the 63rd minute and he went on to score four times in 15 appearances across all competitions in the second round of the 2013/14 season.

The Brits-born retired marksman admitted that expectations were very high during his days at Chiefs having flourished at Sundowns where he won the PSL Players' Player of the Season and Golden Boot awards.

“When I left Sundowns I wasn’t playing enough and people expected to see the same Katlego who was playing for Sundowns to do the same things at Kaizer Chiefs, but it was difficult," he added.

Mphela was released by Chiefs at the end of the 2014/15 season, but he did help the Soweto giants clinch a league and cup (MTN8) double - featuring in six competitive games and scoring twice.

He then joined ambitious National First Division side Royal Eagles where he played for two seasons, before he announced his retirement from professional football in 2019.