Penalty shootout proves Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates can win the Soweto Derby – Isaacs

The retired Amakhosi centre-back shares his thoughts on the second Soweto derby in a week

Former defender Dominic Isaacs believes the second Soweto Derby encounter against is interesting but it will be a different one as his former team wants to make it two wins in a row across all competitions.

The first Premier Soccer League ( ) derby comes on the back of the thrilling Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final contest that was staged at Moses Mabhida Stadium last week where the Glamour Boys claimed a win on penalties.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers will look to avenge the defeat on Saturday. They are fresh from a goalless draw against whilst coach Ernst Middendorp’s side clinched a 2-0 win over , but Isaacs has stated the results will not have an impact on this weekend’s match.

“It’s interesting to note that there’s another derby this weekend. I always say there’s no advantage or favourite when going to the derby, but any team that wants it the most will win the match,” Isaacs told Goal.

“The fact that the previous game went to extra time and Chiefs won it on penalties shows anybody could have taken it. Coming to the league, it will be different.”

When asked about the difference when it comes to venues, the Cape Umoya United boss has noted the iconic FNB Stadium is different from the one in Durban.

“Soccer City is a different venue than the one in Durban and it’s interesting to see if Chiefs can get another [win] over them,” he added.

“For Pirates, we have to see if they can improve, but we can expect a nice and great game for the supporters.

“The previous result definitely makes it an interesting one to watch. However, I don’t think the results heading into the match will have any impact - it’s all about who wants the full three points on the day.”

Article continues below

With Middendorp having dropped senior players such as Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi against the Chilli Boys on Wednesday night, the German will be targeting his second win over Rhulani Mokwena in less than a week.

Looking at the 2018/19 PSL runners-up, Pirates will want to return to winning ways in the league and claim the bragging rights but will be without skipper Happy Jele owing to suspension.

Resulting from the win in Port Elizabeth, Chiefs remain on top of the table with 25 points from 10 league matches while Pirates sit seventh with 13 points from as many games.