Pelembe: There are no issues on Bidvest Wits winger’s contract – Schloss

The Clever Boys are waiting for the experienced winger to return from home and finalise his future

winger Elias Pelembe could remain with the Premier Soccer League ( ) for another season as coach Gavin Hunt says the club has sorted his contract.

The former winger’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season but chief operations officer Jonathan Schloss explains they are waiting for him to come back from Mozambique.

On the other hand, the veteran administrator also shared an update on the future of former goalkeeper Mhlongo.

“The management has sorted it [his future] out,” Hunt told DailySun.

In addition, Schloss added to the publication that the Students have opted to freeze contract negotiations until the Mambas international is back in as the season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are no issues, we don’t discuss player contracts in public. Pelembe still has an option [to renew], he is still in Mozambique and we will wait for him to come back,” added Schloss.

Looking at the former Masandawana and SuperSport United winger’s contribution this term, the 36-year-old has featured in 24 appearances in all competitions and has netted four goals.

On the other hand, the Soweto-born net-minder is yet to commit his future to the Braamfontein-based outfit but Schloss says they will meet the keeper’s handlers and finalize his contract.

“We will meet Brighton’s representative to sort out his future,” explained the COO.

“Nothing changes [in terms of signing players], the coach still identifies players that we will sign for the new season. We carry on the same and the only thing that changes this season are the dates [for the season to end]. We don’t stop buying players.”

Mhlongo has struggled for game time under the four-time PSL winner as Hunt prefered the suspended Ricardo Goss and Breadon Petersen between the sticks.

The former keeper has played in two matches in the Caf Confederation Cup and in the PSL so far, and his current contract is set to finish at the end of next month.