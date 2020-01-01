Pelembe: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns winger reveals offer from PSL club

The 2007/08 PSL Player of the Season is not short of admirers as he looks to continue playing professional football

Former winger Elias Pelembe has revealed that he has received offers from Premier Soccer League and National First Division (NFD) clubs.

The Mozambique international has been a free agent since he left at the end of last season with the club having sold its status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Pelembe, who has enjoyed a lot of success in South African football, is currently assessing his offers including a few from Mozambican clubs.

“I’m still looking for a team. I have some offers on the table but I’m still studying them,” Pelembe told Sowetan.

“I have two in the NFD, one in the DStv Premiership and a few [from] teams here in Mozambique.

"So, I’m still checking which ones will fit me. Maybe before the end of next week, I would have made a decision," he continued.

"I’m not in a hurry to get a team. I’m currently training alone to get fit. I have a gym at my house ... and I am in good shape.”

The ageing player was part of the Mozambique squad which took on in the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers last month.

Having turned 37 last month, Pelembe is keen to continue playing professional football for at least two or three years.

“I’m still feeling well. Maybe after two or three years, I will retire. People will still see the best out of me. I’m still the way I was. Even my shape, as I said, is OK," he added.

“Everything is OK. I’m injury-free. The reason I’m delaying to join a new team is that I want to get a proper club where I will be happy and where I can play regularly.

“But as I said, next week I will know which team I’m joining. I want to take my time to make the right decision. I don’t want to rush things.”

Pelembe admitted that it was difficult for him after Tshakhuma decided against keeping him and he became clubless.

“It's something which happens. It is part of life but there is nothing we can do. We like to do what we love, which is playing football," he explained.

“I was disappointed when they sold the status, especially how we found out from other people, not the club, but it happened. We just need to move on.”

Pelembe won two PSL titles with SuperSport United and he also won the league trophy with Sundowns and Wits.

He was named 2007/08 PSL Player of the Season after playing an instrumental role in helping SuperSport clinch the league title.