Pelegrin: Three South Africans have an opportunity to train with La Liga clubs

To mark four years of partnership with the Gauteng provincial government and Future Champions, three youngsters will spend a week in Spain

As Africa, the Gauteng provincial government and Gauteng Future Champions initiative celebrate four years of partnership.

Managing director of Africa, Marcos Pelegrin has hailed the relationship.

Pelegrin was speaking at an event marking the fourth anniversary where La Liga has partnered with the Gauteng Future Champions football development initiative and the provincial government to unearth young talent.

To mark the four-year partnership, players such as Ayeesha Moosa from Nirvana Secondary School in Lenasia, Bulelani Mkhwanazi of Emshukantambo High School in Pimville as well as Mpho Maikhoso from Reashoma Secondary School in Protea North have left for on Saturday.

“The continued relationship between La Liga and partners such as Future Champions and the Gauteng Province is a great example of how and when organizations, with the same vision, work together can breathe new life into local and development football,” said Pelegrin in a statement.

“As much as football is central to many South Africans, it is a way of life for a majority of Spaniards all around the world. The winners will get the chance to train with La Liga clubs and we hope that this helps them in both their personal and career development,” he concluded.

The statement further revealed that the three talented football players plus a winning coach will embark on a journey to Spain for a rare opportunity to train with top La Liga Academies.

In addition, the La Liga Future Players were treated to a Spanish La Liga match between RCD and which was staged on Sunday at RCD Espanyol Stadium.

After witnessing the La Liga encounter, the young players went to ’s City Centre for a Live screening of the top of the table clash between FC against where the players were also treated to Spanish dishes.

Meanwhile, the week-long tour will also include an insightful visit to ’ training grounds, training sessions with the Sevilla Youth Teams where both sessions will be for the boys. The girl sessions will be on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Despite having to endure a jam-packed week filled with exciting activities, there will be a lot of highlights where they will also take a trip to the FC Barcelona museum, a visit to the La Masia, FC Barcelona’s world-famous football academy as well as another opportunity to prove themselves against the best when they train with the RCD Espanyol teams for boys and girls.

The rare opportunity to train with top La Liga Clubs, in addition to living and breathing football daily, will enable La Liga to truly nurture and reward young football talent in South Africa.

On the other hand, La Liga also aims to encourage women to pursue opportunities in the sport and setting a perfect example is last year’s Future Players Gauteng Talent Search winner, Zara Wilkinson, who now plies her trade for Safa Johannesburg.

The four youngsters will be in the European country until they return back home on Sunday, September 29.