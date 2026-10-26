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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Pedrol: Mourinho responds to those who "insulted him" and teaches Flick a tactical lesson in the Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
H. Flick
Spain
Portugal
Germany

Mourinho rediscovers his spark

Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito", heaped praise on Jose Mourinho after he led Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Clasico at the Camp Nou. The Portuguese coach outshone Hansi Flick, Pedrerol argued, thanks to his tactical choices and his success in disrupting the Catalan side's calculations.

Many had written Mourinho off as a coach of the past, Pedrerol said, and viewed his signing as a mistake, convinced he would be afraid to face Barcelona. He answered those critics with a strong performance and a coaching lesson in managing big matches.

His most notable decision came in the make-up of the midfield. Mourinho chose Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, with Bellingham present, rather than relying on physical strength alone.

That approach gave Real Madrid a greater ability to compete with Barcelona in possession and playmaking, at a time when Pedri and Rodri did not appear at the expected level.

Mourinho had realised during the previous matches, Pedrerol pointed out, that he needed to strike a balance between physical solidity and technical quality, and it showed in his team's performance at the Camp Nou. This method could become a fundamental option for the Portuguese coach in upcoming encounters, having proved its worth against Barcelona.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Tactical superiority was not the only factor behind the win. Discipline and collective work played an important role too, with the players showing clear commitment in defence and attack and putting in a great effort throughout the match.

Josep reckoned the team delivered the image its fans had been waiting for. Facing major rivals requires courage, organisation and fighting spirit, he stressed, and those elements clearly emerged in the Clasico.

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