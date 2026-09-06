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FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-BARCELONAAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Pedri responds to reports of a rift with Rodri with a promise of a reunion soon

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
Pedri
Rodri
Spain

"Things are not easy here at all"

Barcelona star Pedri has admitted that the match against Valencia was a tough one, despite the 5-0 win.

Barcelona ran out comprehensive 5-0 winners over Valencia at the Mestalla, a game they controlled from start to finish. The result sent them clear at the top of La Liga and fired a warning shot ahead of their Champions League opener.

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Pedri toldMovistar channel: "Some may say it was an easy match because of the scoreline, but things are never easy here. It is a match to keep our confidence high and to keep adding points."

He continued: "People always want a striker who scores 40 goals. We have players capable of doing that. We have plenty of players who can play in the attacking line. We will not suffer from a lack of goals this year."

On his partnership with Rodri, he said: "People say that Rodri and I do not understand each other, but playing with him is very comfortable. He rarely loses the ball and helps a great deal in defence. We will get to know each other better, and with more matches, we will become better."

He concluded: "Thank you for the applause at the Mestalla Stadium. It is something very special to hear it in an opponent's stadium. I wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season, we have to strive to win everything. We are Barcelona."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums


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