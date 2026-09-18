PEC Zwolle suffer another heavy defeat in Groningen a week after the drubbing by Feyenoord

FC Groningen swept PEC Zwolle aside on Friday night. Dick Lukkien's side won 3-0 at the Euroborg to climb to sixth, while PEC Zwolle dropped to 16th.

PEC Zwolle arrived in Groningen looking to respond to last weekend's painful 0-7 defeat to Feyenoord, but FC Groningen took control from the start at the Euroborg.

After 20 minutes, the home side went in front. Marco Rente slipped the ball through to Jorg Schreuders, who kept his composure and pulled it back for Thom van Bergen. The striker finished calmly: 1-0.

Then Schreuders got on the scoresheet himself to make it 2-0. He pounced after Ryan Thomas lost possession and struck with his 'weaker' left foot from outside the box.

After the break, PEC Zwolle threatened for the first time. Gabriël Reiziger met a low cross from the left and got a touch, but watched the ball drift just wide.

FC Groningen still kept them at arm's length and added a third after 68 minutes. Tygo Land hammered an indirect and rehearsed free-kick into the top corner: 3-0.

Later, Van Bergen went close to his second of the evening. The FC Groningen striker saw the ball drop kindly for him in the penalty area, but his left foot was not accurate enough.







