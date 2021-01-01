Pavol Safranko: Mamelodi Sundowns and Sepsi OSK reach agreement - Reports

It is understood the 26-year-old former Dundee United star is almost as good as a Masandawana player now

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly agreed financial terms with Romanian Liga 1 side Sepsi OSK to sign Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko.

Sepsi OSK are said to have agreed a R12 million bid from Sundowns, a figure they were believed to have initially rejected in February.

The Romanian club's sporting director Attila Hadnagy has been quoted as saying that Safranko "is sure to leave" Sepsi to join the Brazilians.

“There will be players who will go and we also intend to buy, but since there are a lot of people in the frame right now, they will definitely not receive as many as they will let go," iDiski Times quoted Hadnagy as having told news outlet Lelato.

"Safranko is sure to leave for South Africa’s richest team, the champion team Mamelodi Sundowns. The transfer cost the buyer €700,000 and is likely to offer things of a financial nature. After all, Mamelodi Sundowns is the richest club in South Africa, winning the last three competitions of the PSL, and still leading the league by six points.”

Safranko has previously played in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee United and has had a stint in Denmark.

The 26-year-old is a Slovakia international with 10 caps and has also played for his country's Under-21 side in the past.

His form of seven goals and four assists for Sepsi in 14 Liga 1 appearances is said to have attracted Sundowns.

Although they have been enjoying a good run in the Premier Soccer League, Masandawana coaches had to make major adjustments upfront following long term injuries to Mauricio Affonso and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Currently, they are dealing with the absence of another forward in Kermit Erasmus who is also injured and likely to be on the sidelines for a long period of time.

If Safranko's arrival at Chloorkop is confirmed, he is expected to form a deadly attacking partnership with Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane.