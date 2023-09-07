Former Sporting Lisbon academy coach Paulo Cardoso has been appointed Mamelodi Sundowns' Head of Academy.

Cardoso new Downs' Academy Head

He has coached Ronaldo & Nani

Brazilians on what to expect

TELL ME MORE: Sundowns are one of the best-structured teams in the South African football scene.

It explains why they are doing their best to ensure the youngsters are being sharpened by the best in the industry.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Hiring a new Head of the Academy isn’t just a recruitment process; it is a pivotal moment in shaping the future of our club," Sundowns' Technical Director, Flemming Berg said.

Article continues below

"Paulo comes with extensive knowledge from the highest international level and has worked with some of the absolute best players in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, and Bruma."

TELL ME MORE: "Paulo, who joins Mamelodi Sundowns from Fluminense FC in Brazil where he served as a Youth Consultant, has international experience from various countries like Portugal, Bulgaria, Australia, and China and returns to South Africa, having worked as part of the KZN Football Academy," Downs updated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana have produced some of the best names in the country.

Percy Tau, who is currently with Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly, passed through the Brazilians Academy, as well as new Toronto FC signing Cassius Mailula. Keagan Dolly, Motjeka Madisha, and Bernard Parker are other notable Sundowns' products.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana faithful hope Cardoso can help as many youngsters reach their potential and get promotion to the senior team.