Patrick Owomoyela: Kerala Blasters fans are loud and engaging

Former Borussia Dortmund right-back Patrick Owomoyela has compared Kerala Blasters fans to supporters of the Bundesliga club...

Former player Patrick Owomoyela was in to watch two (ISL) matches and be part of a Der Klassiker screening in Kochi on Saturday.

He watched and Odisha FC play out a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite the match failing to produce much in the way of goalmouth action, the two-time title winner was impressed with the supporters of the home team who did their best impression of Dortmund's yellow wall in the stands.

After the game, Owomoyela spoke exclusively to Goal, "The stadium and the atmosphere was very good, the Kerala Blasters fans were really really loud. Overall the performance was really good, though there were no goals, there were a couple of chances and I really liked the style of play and I really think that Indian football is increasing (in popularity). The numbers prove that as well. It is good to see where the ISL is standing."

He added, "I obviously like the yellow colour as I have played in the Signal Iduna Park but as I mentioned the intensity of the fans was very cool. They were really supporting the team, they were loud and engaged, that is something I can relate to as I am from Borussia Dortmund. We have the same characters in our fans. I think that is very important for a player in the pitch for a home team and Kerala Blasters has that."

One of Dortmund's brightest prospects Achraf Hakimi has announced himself in style at the European stages, picking up four goals in the group stage so far. Having been a right-back himself, Patrick feels Hakimi can further improve his game to become the best in the world in his role.

"Hakimi is a very exciting player, he is in very good form and shape. Obviously he is too young and he still has to learn a lot too, but since he is the best among that position, I think he needs to learn a little more. His position is not just attacking, he has to be a defensive-minded player. But I think he is a fantastic player," he opined.

Although the Der Klassiker ended in a heavy defeat to Dortmund, there is hope that the Black and Yellows can turn their season around and compete for the title.

"I think we had a great chance to win the Bundesliga last season, this season seems to be a little harder, not just for Borussia Dortmund but for other favourite teams in the league. Even is struggling.

"When it comes to quality, a lot of teams are up there at the top of the table and it is a surprise to many. But there still is a chance. There are still 24 games to play, a lot of points to play for. With a little bit of improvement, we can get the title this year once again," he signed off.