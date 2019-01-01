Patrick Mayo: Kaizer Chiefs will have no excuse if they fall against Chippa United

Mayo has warned Chiefs not be complacent and added that the Eastern Cape province is a happy hunting ground for them

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mayo says his former side should not underestimate Chippa United when the two teams clash in the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday.

“It will be a tough game, and if they (Chiefs) lose this one then that would mean they don’t know what they want because this is the only opportunity for them to lift a trophy,” Mayo told Goal.

“Previous results will not have an impact in this game and they just have to focus on beating Chippa because a cup and a league game are to different things,” he added.

“They should fight for a win and reach the final, but the only thing is to have a strong mindset in order to jump this hurdle. It all depends on them, how much they believe in themselves and how much they want to win this game,” warned the former Mthatha Bucks star.

“For Chippa, I think they should have focused on the league because it doesn’t help to win a cup and end up getting relegated. I mean they are starting to drop the points in the league, but they are doing well in the cup,” noted the retired forward.

Chiefs reached the last four defeating Tornado FC and The Magic FC in Eastern Cape province and the Port Elizabeth-based legend is confident Amakhosi will enjoy massive support on Saturday.

“I can agree that the province is a happy hunting ground for them. They have done well in the past two matches simply because of the support they enjoy here,” continued Mayo.

“I think they can be able to reach the final because the support will be there. I believe they will outnumber Chippa on the stands and that will give Chiefs the advantage,” responded the 45-year-old.

“I think complacency will kill them, they must just focus on the game against Chippa and not think about the final as yet. They should take it one game at a time and never underestimate their opponent regardless of how many games they have won against Chippa,” he said.

“We saw many surprises in the Uefa this week and that is how cup football is all about, respect your opponent and do your job. Look, Chippa also beat in Johannesburg and that tells you football can surprise you,” he concluded.