Patrick Mayo: Kaizer Chiefs were unlucky to lose to Mamelodi Sundowns

The ex-Amakhosi star believes his former club played well, but rues Bernard Parker’s late introduction

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mayo says he cannot blame goalkeeper Virgil Vries after the team's 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

Goals through Anthony Laffor and Lebohang Maboe ensured that the Brazilians remain unbeaten in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.

“The only problem at Chiefs is the defence. They played very well, but they were let down by their centre backs,” Mayo told Goal.

“I still believe that Daniel (Cardoso) and Mario (Booysen) are quiet and that position needs someone who is vocal and able to organize,” he said.

“The left and right back positions are good and I am still confused why Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya was used in a wrong position. However, he played well under the conditions,” explained the legend.

“I also believe the first goal was (Godfrey) Walusimbi’s fault despite many people blaming Willard Katsande for failing to close down Laffor. Katsande had to try and cover up because the defence was exposed,” reflected Mayo.

In addition, the former Mthatha Bucks player, reckons Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp had a good game plan because he kept the Brazilians on the back foot.

Chiefs scored through their hard-working midfielder Willard Katsande, but he was substituted in the second half after sustaining an injury.

“Sundowns had to sit back because Chiefs were playing well until Katsande was taken off. I think that was when Sundowns started to play and they managed to score their second goal,” he said.

“On the other hand, Middendorp should have started with Bernard (Parker), who would have caused all sorts of troubles for Sundowns,” said the former Bafana Bafana international.

“I think Castro and Billiat played well and they were not just proving a point, but I think the coach should have deployed a 4-3-3 formation and go all out,” he concluded.