Patrick Mayo: Kaizer Chiefs must remain consistent to challenge for trophies under Ernst Middendorp

The South African football legend has hailed the Naturena-based side's display against Matsatsantsa on Wednesday night

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mayo believes it is too early to say Amakhosi have turned the corner under their new coaching staff which is led by German trainer Ernst Middendorp.

The Soweto giants secured a 1-0 win over SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at the Mbombela Stadium and Mayo has congratulated Middendorp for making a winning start at the Naturena-based side.

“Congratulations to both Ernst and Shaun (Bartlett). They have started very well, but we should not jump the gun and say that they have turned the club's fortunes because it is too early,” Mayo told Goal.

“We still have to see how far can they go regarding securing wins. I am happy for the club, Middendorp and his assistant,” he said.

“I mean they had only four or five days to prepare the team, but the team played well and it was organised in all departments,” noted Mayo.

“I was surprised especially with the combination at the back because we always criticise Daniel Cardoso and the Mario (Booysen) partnership, but they were on top of their game last night,” credited the legend.

Speaking about the chances which were wasted by Amakhosi, the former Mthatha Bucks player said they need to work on a number of aspects going forward.

“All the players did well in my opinion. They must be given a pat on the back. The only thing they need to look at is working hard on finishing their chances,” he continued.

“The decision making in the final third needs to improve because the likes of Kabelo Mahlasela should have scored,” he rued.

“I think they should have won by three goals, but they sometimes delayed taking shots at goal or they fail to shoot. The substitutions were also spot on in my opinion. I think the arrival of Bartlett has really improved the morale of the guys,” he added.

“Credit should go to the coach and the management for choosing Shaun to be part of the team. They need four or five wins and their position on the league table will definitely change and they will become contenders,” he said.

“Look, the only team that is doing well is Orlando Pirates because Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits dropped vital points this week,” reflected the Port Elizabeth-born stalwart.

“It's all about consistency for Chiefs and we will then say what they can achieve at the end of the season,” he concluded.

After playing their last PSL match in 2018, Chiefs have turned their focus to the Caf Confederation Cup as they welcome Madagascar's Elgeco Plus on Saturday night.