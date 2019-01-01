Patrick Mayo: Don't blame Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, Virgil Vries not learning from mistakes

Mayo urged Middendorp to come up with a plan to stop Pirates' dangerous attackers

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mayo says the Soweto giants cannot always blame the coach when the team fails to win.

Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp's side suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Cape Town City in a PSL match on Wednesday following a blunder by goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

“I saw the game and the error by the goalkeeper. It is disappointing to be honest and I expected Vries to improve as he is getting regular game time,” Mayo told Goal.

“I think they need a good keeper in the level of Itumeleng Khune because he has left a huge gap in that defence. On the other hand, the defenders are also not vocal enough to ensure everyone remains focused,” he reflected.

“I always tell you they need to improve their communication, but it seems things are getting worse because they need to collect points and that game was all about getting a point if they fail to win,” he explained.

Speaking about Amakhosi’s next Premier Soccer League (PSL) match which is against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby next week, Mayo stated that Middendorp should make a plan because the likes of Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch are in good form.

“I am sure he will make a plan and possibly give the youngster (Bruce Bvuma) a chance because Vries looks like he will not learn from his mistakes,” he continued.

“We cannot always blame the coach because the players are the ones committing mistakes on the field of play and they will be under attack against Pirates if they do not improve,” he noted.

With the current transfer window closing on Thursday, the former Mthatha Bucks player reckons Chiefs should have signed an experienced goalkeeper such as Thela Ngobeni to beef up their last line of defence.

“There is no doubt that they need a goalkeeper. Ago od keeper, who is experienced and we know a keeper like Ngobeni was good at Free State Stars last season,” he said.

“It’s just that maybe Chiefs are not prepared to buy players as they seem to rely on free agents,” said the Port Elizabeth-based legend.

Article continues below

“Since they allowed Siyanda Xulu to go, they should have signed someone like Kwanda Mngonyama to solidify their backline especially the centre back position,” reacted the ex-Bafana Bafana player.

“Look at Mamelodi Sundowns, they are ready to fork out money and sign players that are in good form like Emiliano Tade. I am very disappointed to be honest because some people are now blaming Khama Billiat for being selfish,” he expressed.

“He is under pressure to deliver and he cannot do it alone, unfortunately. We will see how the coach makes changes in the derby, but we cannot point fingers at him this time around,” he concluded.