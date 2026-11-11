Patrick Maswanganyi tells 'amazing' Relebohile Mofokeng he must sign for English Premier League champions: 'We need him at Arsenal'

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Former Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi has sent a clear message to his former teammate regarding his future destination in European football. The Al Khalidiyah midfielder believes the young winger is destined for the very top and has already identified the perfect club for his next big move.

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A special bond forged at Orlando Pirates

The relationship between Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng was central to Orlando Pirates' recent period of dominance in South African football. During their three seasons together in Soweto between 2023 and 2026, the duo became one of the most feared creative partnerships in the Betway Premiership. Their chemistry on the pitch culminated in a historic domestic treble last season, a feat that firmly established both players as elite talents in the region before they eventually secured moves to overseas leagues.

While Maswanganyi, affectionately known as 'Tito', took his talents to the Bahrain Premier League with Al Khalidiyah, Mofokeng has begun his European journey in earnest with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The 22-year-old has wasted no time making an impression in Belgium, showcasing the same technical flair that made him a fan favourite at Orlando Stadium. Despite the distance between them, Maswanganyi continues to keep a close eye on his former teammate's rapid progression.

Reflecting on their time together at the Buccaneers, Maswanganyi noted that Mofokeng was already a fixture in the senior squad when he arrived at the club. The midfielder spoke with immense pride about the growth he witnessed first-hand during their daily training sessions. He highlighted the youngster's composure and technical ability as traits that set him apart from his peers in the South African top flight, suggesting that the winger's current success in Europe was always inevitable given his unique skill set.

“I think when I got to Pirates, Rele was already in the first team because he had played games before I came to Orlando Pirates,” Maswanganyi told iDiski Times during a recent media session. This professional respect between the two players has clearly remained intact as they navigate different paths in their careers abroad, with Maswanganyi remaining one of the teenager's most vocal supporters on the international stage.

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“I would say for me playing with him, it was very amazing, and you know I’ve always enjoyed seeing him on the ball,” the former Pirates star added. The admiration for Mofokeng's natural talent is shared by many back home in South Africa, where the winger is viewed as the standard-bearer for a new generation of talent capable of competing at the highest levels of the global game.

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The Arsenal dream and Mofokeng's high ceiling

Maswanganyi is so convinced of Mofokeng's potential that he has already begun advising the youngster on his next career move. The midfielder is a self-confessed supporter of Arsenal and believes that Mikel Arteta’s side would be the ideal destination for a player of Mofokeng's profile. He argued that the Gunners' commitment to developing young talent makes them a perfect fit for a player who has already demonstrated he can handle the pressure of big-match environments.

“You know, from training, he’s been great, and from what he’s achieved, it’s a very big thing for his age,” Maswanganyi explained. “I think he’s someone who’s been humble, someone who listens and someone who knows what to do with the ball. He’s a great footballer, and I believe that he is going to be something big for South Africa, and I think he’s in the right place.”

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The midfielder concluded his assessment by revealing the specific transfer advice he has shared with the Royale Union SG star. “And I’ve also told him not to sign for any team than Arsenal because we need him at Arsenal,” he said. While Mofokeng remains focused on his immediate tasks in Belgium, the endorsement from a former teammate suggests that the bright lights of the Premier League could well be in his future if his current trajectory continues.