Patrick Maswanganyi's Al-Khaldiya SC contract termination reports dismissed as fake news - 'The story has spread like wildfire'

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The representative of former Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi has reacted furiously to social media reports claiming the midfielder has left Al-Khaldiya SC. Rumours suggested the South African international had seen his contract terminated due to disciplinary issues, but his camp has moved quickly to label these reports as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

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Manager lashes out at 'fake news' campaign

The footballing community in South Africa was abuzz over the weekend following reports that Patrick Maswanganyi, affectionately known as 'Tito', had parted ways with Bahraini outfit Al-Khaldiya SC. Social media platforms were flooded with claims that the creative midfielder and the club had reached a mutual agreement to terminate his deal, with some outlets citing disciplinary problems as the primary catalyst for the alleged split. However, these suggestions have been met with a fierce rebuttal from the player's inner circle, who insist there is no truth to the narrative currently circulating online.

Arnold Rankoko, Maswanganyi’s long-term confidante and manager, has broken his silence to clarify the situation and defend his client’s professional standing. Speaking with visible frustration, Rankoko suggested that the rumours are not merely accidental misinformation but a calculated effort to damage the midfielder's career. He highlighted that the player remains a central part of the squad in Bahrain and is currently preparing for upcoming fixtures, rather than looking for a new employer as the viral reports had originally suggested to the public across the continent.

“There is someone who clearly has it in for this boy,” said an unimpressed Rankoko, speaking to KickOff. “There is nothing of the sort at all. In fact, he is preparing for their game on Wednesday. You can even go to the club’s Instagram page and see his pictures there. This is all fake news. They are trying everything to paint him as a rotten apple. He is being targeted, and people are going all out to assassinate his character, painting him as a Bad Boy. But if you want to know Tito, ask anyone who has played with him, and they will tell you.”

Comparisons to Olise and South African legends

In an effort to provide a clearer picture of Maswanganyi's personality, Rankoko drew parallels between the midfielder and other high-profile footballers known for their reserved nature. He compared the former Pirates man to Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, noting that both players prefer to keep a low profile off the pitch. The manager argued that Maswanganyi’s quiet demeanour is often misinterpreted as arrogance or a lack of discipline by those who do not understand his specific temperament or how he operates within a professional team environment.

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Rankoko further invoked the names of South African footballing royalty to drive home his point about public perception. He referenced Kaizer Chiefs icons Doctor Khumalo and Brian Baloyi, suggesting that their on-field charisma was often at odds with their more private off-field personalities, leading to similar misunderstandings during their playing days. By highlighting these legendary figures, Rankoko aimed to show that a player’s external image does not always reflect their true character or their level of commitment to the sport and their current club in the Middle East.

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“He is more like [Michael] Olise – he does not talk, and at times you would think he’s not there. It’s just that people out there don’t have the intelligence to read someone’s character. Jose Riveiro managed to get the best out of him because he knew what type of person he is. During his playing days, Doctor Khumalo spoke less and did his talking on the field, and people thought he was arrogant. Same with Brian Baloyi – his character off the field was different to the one he displayed on the pitch,” he added while addressing the recent claims.

Commitment to Bahrain and future abroad

The frustration within the Maswanganyi camp stems largely from a perceived lack of due diligence by those reporting the story. Rankoko expressed his disappointment that no one sought verification from the club or the player's representatives before publishing the claims of a contract termination. He believes this culture of sensationalism is one of the primary reasons why the talented midfielder chose to leave the South African top flight in the first place, seeking a more stable and less scrutinised environment where he could focus entirely on his footballing development.

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Furthermore, Rankoko made a definitive statement regarding the player’s future, suggesting that the constant negative press in his homeland has effectively closed the door on a potential return to the Betway Premiership. Despite the noise surrounding his status, the statistics suggest Maswanganyi has adapted well to life in the Bahraini Premier League. With Al-Khaldiya currently sitting in a strong position in the league table, the focus remains firmly on performance and contributing to the team’s title charge as they prepare for their next league encounter this week.

“Even more disappointing is that no one had the decency to ask the team, the player, people close to the player. Somebody just decided to write something that’s fake, and the whole of South Africa has seen it. They say he terminated his contract. Do they have a copy? The story has spread like wildfire, but there’s no story. That’s why he had to move, because of things like this. Every day [when he was in South Africa], there was a story like this, and he never got an opportunity to defend himself. That is why he will never come back to South Africa... you can quote me on that! He has played all the games since he got there, and he has two assists in eight games. He just needs that one goal to open the floodgates, and that’s what he is focusing on right now,” says Rankoko.