Patrick Maswanganyi reveals impact of Jomo Sono's infamous 'ant vs elephant' comment: 'It didn’t sit well with them'

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The former Buccaneers star has opened up on the fallout from Jomo Sono’s viral criticism, admitting that while he possessed the mental strength to ignore the noise, his family was deeply scarred. The winger recently departed the Soweto club following a period of intense social media scrutiny that left his inner circle questioning his future in the sport.

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Handling the pressure of Sono’s elephant comparison

The South African football landscape was set ablaze when legendary figure Jomo Sono delivered a stinging assessment of Patrick Maswanganyi, famously remarking that one should not "compare an ant with an elephant" when discussing the winger's standing in the game. While such a public dressing down from a club icon would break many players, the 28-year-old attacker maintains that his own self-belief remained unshaken throughout the ordeal. Speaking on the period that eventually led to his departure from Soweto, the player known as 'Tito' insisted he was prepared for the brickbats that come with playing for a giant like Pirates.

Maswanganyi explained that the culture of criticism had been a constant presence from the moment he first pulled on the famous black and white jersey. Rather than being discouraged by the legendary Sono's words or the subsequent fan reactions, he viewed the pressure as a standard byproduct of the professional game at the highest level. However, the situation shifted from a sporting challenge to a personal crisis when the vitriol began to seep into his private life, affecting those closest to him who were not equipped with the same thick skin required for elite competition.

“I would say no,” Maswanganyi stated when asked by iDiski Times whether he was affected by Sono’s comments. “I think I’ve gotten bad comments a lot from the start of my debut for Orlando Pirates, but those comments were never things that affected me. I would say when my family got involved, it was something whereby I couldn’t feel ok also. But if it was only about me, I was still at Pirates – even today, playing and working.”

The winger’s resilience in the face of such high-profile scrutiny highlights the mental fortitude he brought to the Buccaneers' frontline. Despite the "ant vs elephant" comparison becoming a recurring talking point in the media and among the fan base, Maswanganyi remained focused on his output on the pitch. He understood that in the volatile world of the Betway Premiership, yesterday's hero can quickly become today's scapegoat, and he was determined to prove his worth through performances rather than getting bogged down in a war of words with club legends.

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Ultimately, the narrative surrounding his talent and his place in the Pirates hierarchy became a distraction that extended far beyond the touchline. While Maswanganyi was happy to continue his journey in South Africa, the growing toxicity on social platforms created an unsustainable environment. The constant comparisons and the weight of Sono's words provided ammunition for online trolls, turning every matchday into a potential minefield for his relatives, who found it increasingly difficult to separate the professional athlete from the son and brother they loved.

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The emotional toll on Maswanganyi's inner circle

While the player himself was willing to fight for his place, his family reached a breaking point, with the emotional distress becoming so severe that they reportedly encouraged him to walk away from his career entirely.

“But my family was very hurt about the comments, they didn’t even want me to go to training sometimes or go back to Orlando Pirates,” the winger revealed. “They’ve always felt, even if you don’t play and you quit it would be better because no one would say anything about you. But I’ve always tried to explain to them ‘in football these things can happen, these people don’t mean harm, they just want me to be better’. But with them, it didn’t sit well with them, because it kept on happening and happening.”

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The decision to leave Orlando Pirates at the start of the season was therefore a move motivated by peace of mind rather than a lack of sporting ambition.

Reflecting on the empathy required to understand his situation, the former Pirates man noted that anyone with children would understand the desire to avoid such a hostile environment. He concluded his thoughts with a poignant reflection on the human side of the sport: “Even yourself, if you have kids you wouldn’t want them to be in a situation that I was at Orlando Pirates.” His story serves as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences that social media abuse and public criticism can have on the families behind the stars.