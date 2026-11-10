Patrick Maswanganyi reveals how he was hounded out of Orlando Pirates by media coverage - 'They wanted me to quit football'

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The former Buccaneers star has broken his silence on the harrowing circumstances that led to his departure from the Soweto giants. The playmaker, who recently completed a move to Bahraini outfit Al Khaldiya SC, admitted that the transition was motivated by a desperate need for mental peace rather than a lucrative payday.

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The mental toll of South African football

Patrick Maswanganyi has opened up about the toxic environment that eventually forced him to seek an exit from Orlando Pirates, claiming that the intensity of media scrutiny nearly ended his professional career prematurely. The 28-year-old, affectionately known as 'Tito' by the Buccaneers faithful, revealed that the pressure had become so overwhelming that his own inner circle began to fear for his well-being. The attacking midfielder explained that the constant barrage of negative coverage began to affect those closest to him, creating a situation that was no longer sustainable for a professional athlete at the highest level of the South African game.

Speaking virtually to the South African Football Journalists’ Association (SAFJA), the former SuperSport United star detailed how the public perception of his performances began to bleed into his private life. "My family was suffering from the comments that I was getting from the media," he said, highlighting the disconnect between the action on the pitch and the discourse surrounding it. "They would see those kinds of things, and they wanted me to quit football," he admitted, as reported by FARPost. This startling admission underscores the immense psychological burden placed on modern players within the Betway Premiership spotlight.

Maswanganyi noted that while he attempted to shield his relatives from the vitriol, the digital nature of modern sports reporting made it impossible to hide the criticism. He spent considerable time trying to explain that harsh evaluations are an inherent part of the industry, but the emotional toll on his parents and siblings eventually became the deciding factor in his career path. The playmaker felt that as long as he remained in the domestic spotlight, the narrative would continue to harm his loved ones, leading him to believe that a relocation overseas was the only viable solution to preserve his family's mental health and his own passion for the sport.

Debunking the financial motivation myths

Following his move to Northern Riffa to join Al Khaldiya SC, many supporters and pundits speculated that the transfer was primarily driven by the prospect of a massive salary in the Middle East. However, Maswanganyi has hit back at these claims, insisting that his move to Bahrain was a search for tranquillity rather than a quest for gold. He stated that if his primary concern had been his bank balance, he would have simply remained in Soweto and negotiated a more lucrative extension with the Pirates hierarchy, given his standing as a key player under the technical team's long-term strategy.

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The midfielder was adamant that his love for the game has always been about the joy of competing rather than the financial rewards that follow. "I would say no, even though everyone needs money, you know? But for me, I've always played football for myself to enjoy it," he said as reported by Soccer Laduma. He further clarified that he never used the threat of an exit to squeeze more funds out of the club's chairman. "If I wanted more money from Pirates, I would have gotten more money because I would have asked the Chairman. You know, but it wasn't even about the money," he added, reinforcing his stance.

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Instead of chasing a higher salary, Maswanganyi prioritised his mental state and the stability of his home life. He reiterated that his departure was a calculated move to find a space where he could perform without the constant fear of how the next day's headlines would affect his family's peace of mind. By moving to a league with less intense media coverage and a different cultural landscape, he hoped to rediscover the pure enjoyment of the game that had been eroded during the final stages of his tenure at Pirates, where the external noise had become louder than the cheers from the stands.

A long-standing desire for change

While the transfer only materialised in August 2026, Maswanganyi revealed that the seeds of his departure were sown much earlier than the public realised. He had already expressed his desire to leave as early as the start of the 2024/25 campaign, which coincided with the final year of Jose Riveiro’s successful reign at the club. Despite being a pivotal figure in the squad and continuing to produce results on the field, the midfielder had reached a gentleman's agreement with the Pirates board that he would be allowed to move on if a suitable overseas opportunity presented itself during the window.

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During his time with the Sea Robbers, Maswanganyi amassed impressive statistics, recording 28 goals and 21 assists in 120 appearances, proving his worth as one of the most creative forces in the league. Even in the lead-up to his exit, he remained professional, contributing a goal and an assist in the opening four matches of the 2026/27 season to help his side's league title ambitions. The club eventually honoured their word when Al Khaldiya SC made a formal approach, acknowledging that the player's representatives had made it clear that a fresh start abroad was the only way for him to move forward.

The move marks the end of a highly successful individual chapter for Maswanganyi in South African football, having arrived from SuperSport United in 2023 and quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite. His exit leaves a significant void in the Pirates' creative department, but for the player, the shift to Bahrain represents a necessary life choice. By walking away from the Soweto giants, he has chosen a path of self-preservation, hoping that the distance between South Africa and the Middle East will finally provide the shield his family needs from the intense scrutiny of the local football media landscape.