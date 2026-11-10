Patrick Maswanganyi addresses Abdeslam Ouaddou relationship following Orlando Pirates departure – 'Sometimes we have disagreements'

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The former Buccaneers playmaker has moved to clarify his relationship with the Sea Robbers' head coach following his recent departure from the club. Despite persistent rumours suggesting a rift between the pair during their time together in Soweto, the midfielder insists any tension has been overstated.

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Clarifying the Soweto rumours

Patrick Maswanganyi has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his working relationship with Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. The 28-year-old midfielder recently called time on his career with the Buccaneers to join Bahraini Premier League outfit Al-Khaldiya SC, but the narrative of a fallout with his former coach has followed him across the continent.

“I would say my relationship with him was okay. We always spoke about what he wanted me to do, and I've always tried my best to do what the coach wanted. Sometimes these things happen in football,” Maswanganyi said, as quoted on Soccer Laduma.

'Sometimes we have disagreements'

The former Pirates star was adamant that the media portrayal of their interactions did not match the reality within the camp. He stressed that while they didn't always see eye to eye, the focus remained on their respective roles. “You never know what I was supposed to do in order to play more or get more game time. I think my relationship with him was really okay,” the playmaker added.

Maswanganyi further elaborated on the nature of their communication, downplaying any reports of explosive arguments. “I don't think we've had bad fights as people in the media show that we've been fighting, we've been doing this and that. It's never been like that with me and him. It's always been a coach and a player trying to do our best in our jobs. Sometimes we have disagreements, and we have agreements. That's how football works,” he explained.

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These comments offer a different perspective to the narrative that surfaced following his exit.

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Ouaddou's perspective

The coach himself had previously touched on the subject, he was full of praise for the player's natural talent, even while admitting to past hurdles. “I have huge respect for this player [Maswanganyi], [for] the titles he won. He's a fantastic player, a gifted player. Every coach would want to have him on their team,” the Moroccan stated earlier this season when discussing the midfielder's legacy.

However, the coach did not hide the fact that he felt Maswanganyi had more to give. “We had difficult moments last season. It took a bit of time for him to understand what I expected of him. In training I always said the job doesn't start in the game, it starts in training at the start of the week,” Ouaddou noted.

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“I think if he listened to me last season, he would have been at the World Cup, definitely,” the Pirates coach added.