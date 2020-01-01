Patrick Aussems: Black Leopards part ways with head coach - Reports

The Thohoyandou club has struggled to find a regular coach over the past few years and this trend seems set to continue with the Belgian's exit

Limpopo-based Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit Black have reportedly parted ways with head coach Patrick Aussems.

This is according to a report by Far Post, although there is no official word from the club yet.

"The club took a decision to release the 55-year-old on Monday and he is expected to leave the country before the end of this week," read a statement by the football publication.

According to the same report, striker Roggert Nyundu has also had his contract terminated.

The -born Aussems arrived at the club in October on a three-year contract.

However, results have not gone his way and Leopards are currently bottom of the table after losing all three of their matches and conceding seven goals in the process while scoring just once.

Former players Morgan Shivambu and Mongezi Bobe are reportedly taking charge of the team for now, the pair having previously worked together in a caretaking capacity earlier this year, following the departure of another former head coach, Allan Clark.

Clark lasted six months - though more than half of that period was during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

It's seemingly been hard for any Leopards coach to lock down his position - the likes of Cavin Johnson, Dylan Kerr, Ivan Minnaert, Luc Eymael, Lionel Soccoia and Joel Masutha have all come and gone in the past three years.

In a separate report, it has been stated that Kerr, who last worked at FC, is set to return to Leopards, though this has also not been confirmed.

At the end of last season, Leopards finished second last on the league table and were forced to win the promotion-relegation play-offs in order to keep their top-flight status intact.

Lidoda Duvha return to PSL action this weekend when they host at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Maritzburg have also started the new season badly and together with Leopards are the only team in the PSL not to have picked up any points.