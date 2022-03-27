Patrice Evra: Manchester United great visits Lagos for Chess initiative

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra visited Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday to show support for a chess initiative.

The Frenchman, who stopped playing professionally in 2019, spent time under the famous Oshodi bridge - where he learnt how to play the sport from kids.

Evra had gone on social media on Friday to announce his first visit to the West African country. “Breaking news! Evra bus stop will stop to #Nigeria first time ever,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

Breaking news! Evra bus stop will stop to #Nigeria first time ever

Chess In Slums, founded by Tunde Onakoya, is an enterprise set up to teach and unlock the potential in every child using chess educational resources and mentorship.

Aside from having a nice time with the young ones, the former AS Monaco and Juventus defender was also welcomed to the ‘Extraordinary League of Area Boys’.

Welcome to the Extraordinary league of Area Boys @Evra ♥️



Welcome to the Extraordinary league of Area Boys. Thank you for inspiring us!

Overwhelmed by his experience in Nigeria’s former capital city, the Champions League winner went on social media to revel in his visit.

“Checkmate, Evra bus stop #Nigeria! I'm soo impressed by those genius kids,” the onetime Red Devils stalwart wrote.

During a 20-year playing career, Evra represented some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Juventus, Monaco, Nice and Marseille.

He won 21 major trophies during his career, including five Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and the 2007-08 Champions League during his spell at Manchester United.

His move to Juventus in 2014 also yielded silverware as he won Serie A and the Coppa Italia in successive seasons.

On the international scene, the left-back also represented France 81 times after making his senior debut for Les Bleus in August 2004.

After confirming his retirement in 2019, he revealed that he was looking to begin a career in coaching, with the aim of becoming a manager within two years.

"My playing career is officially over," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license.

"In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team."